Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Shahjahanpur

In Shahjahanpur district, a catastrophic collision between a car and a motorcycle resulted in the loss of at least six lives on Monday night. The fatalities prompted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to express his condolences to the families affected by this tragedy.

Chief Minister Adityanath has instructed officials to promptly attend to the scene and expedite relief efforts. He stressed the necessity of ensuring comprehensive medical treatment for those injured in the accident, extending his hopes for their swift recovery.

Shahjahanpur's Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi stated that the horrendous crash occurred late in the Madanpur police station area, claiming six lives due to the violent collision. The injured have been hospitalized at the local medical college for treatment. Authorities are investigating the incident while the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. Previously, a fatal incident on the Yamuna Expressway resulted in two deaths and five injuries, highlighting ongoing road safety concerns.

