Amid Threat and Tension: Farmers' Urgent Harvest Along Jammu's Border

Along the nearly 200-km-long International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, farmers are hastily completing their harvest amid increased tension following the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which occurred on April 22, left 26 people dead and has heightened anxiety among farming communities.

In the districts of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua, a vast area of approximately 1.25 lakh hectares lies within the shelling range from Pakistan. With the threat of conflict looming, families in villages like Treva and Korotana Kalan are working around the clock to harvest crops, dry grains, and dispatch them to mills.

Facing labor shortages as workers from other states refuse to work under such precarious conditions, the urgency is palpable. Farmers, such as those from Suchetgarh, are quickly packing and transporting their harvested crops, while living under the constant threat of shelling. According to local farmers, the situation is a grim reminder of past conflicts, as they strive to protect both their livelihoods and their communities.

