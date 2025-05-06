Left Menu

Amid Threat and Tension: Farmers' Urgent Harvest Along Jammu's Border

Farmers along Jammu's International Border are rushing to complete the harvest amidst escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. With substantial land at risk from shelling, communities work tirelessly to gather and dispatch crops, facing labor shortages and the looming threat of conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suchetgarh(Jammu) | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:02 IST
Amid Threat and Tension: Farmers' Urgent Harvest Along Jammu's Border
Along the nearly 200-km-long International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, farmers are hastily completing their harvest amid increased tension following the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which occurred on April 22, left 26 people dead and has heightened anxiety among farming communities.

In the districts of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua, a vast area of approximately 1.25 lakh hectares lies within the shelling range from Pakistan. With the threat of conflict looming, families in villages like Treva and Korotana Kalan are working around the clock to harvest crops, dry grains, and dispatch them to mills.

Facing labor shortages as workers from other states refuse to work under such precarious conditions, the urgency is palpable. Farmers, such as those from Suchetgarh, are quickly packing and transporting their harvested crops, while living under the constant threat of shelling. According to local farmers, the situation is a grim reminder of past conflicts, as they strive to protect both their livelihoods and their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

