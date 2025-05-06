Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Five Family Members Perish in Hubballi Highway Accident

In a devastating crash near Ingalhalli village on National Highway 218, five family members lost their lives early Tuesday morning. The collision involved a car and a truck, leaving no survivors from the vehicle. The family was returning home after an engagement when tragedy struck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:10 IST
Tragic Collision: Five Family Members Perish in Hubballi Highway Accident
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic turn of events, five members of a family, including three women, lost their lives in a horrific collision on National Highway 218. The fatal accident transpired near Ingalhalli village in Dharwad district during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The victims, traveling from Sagar to Kulageri Cross in Bagalkot district, met with disaster when their car struck a truck head-on at approximately 8:30 am. The truck, carrying jeera, was en route from Ahmedabad to Cochin. Dharwad Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod confirmed the harrowing details.

The family was reported to be returning post a joyful engagement ceremony. The truck driver, identified as Mahadev, indicated the car's excessive speed as a crucial factor in the crash, highlighting the absence of traffic at the time of the incident. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the precise circumstances surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

