Tragic Collision: Five Family Members Perish in Hubballi Highway Accident

In a tragic turn of events, five members of a family, including three women, lost their lives in a horrific collision on National Highway 218. The fatal accident transpired near Ingalhalli village in Dharwad district during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The victims, traveling from Sagar to Kulageri Cross in Bagalkot district, met with disaster when their car struck a truck head-on at approximately 8:30 am. The truck, carrying jeera, was en route from Ahmedabad to Cochin. Dharwad Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod confirmed the harrowing details.

The family was reported to be returning post a joyful engagement ceremony. The truck driver, identified as Mahadev, indicated the car's excessive speed as a crucial factor in the crash, highlighting the absence of traffic at the time of the incident. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the precise circumstances surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)