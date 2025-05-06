Pahalgam Attack Sparks Unprecedented Military Freedom Under Modi's Leadership

In response to the devastating Pahalgam attack, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has commended the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for granting unprecedented operational autonomy to the Armed Forces. Labeling the incident as the 'most heinous crime' by terrorists, Gowda acknowledged it as the first of its kind where tourists were targeted and killed.

The attack led to the deaths of 26 individuals, sparking a strong reaction from the Indian government. Former PM Gowda noted that PM Modi's decision to give the Armed Forces such freedom is a significant departure from past protocols. 'This is a masterminded attack,' Gowda said, aligning with Modi's decision to prioritize military actions over diplomatic engagements, like the canceled Russia visit.

The government, including top officials such as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, corroborated the Prime Minister's measures. With full support from JD(S), Gowda urged political unity in standing behind these decisions. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has scheduled a mock drill for May 7 to bolster civil defenses nationwide.

