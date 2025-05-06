Left Menu

Security Forces Neutralize Naxalite Threat in Chhattisgarh Encounter

A Naxalite woman was killed and weapons seized in a Bijapur forest encounter. Security forces, acting on intelligence, launched an anti-Naxal operation, neutralizing key figures. The April to May campaign led to multiple surrenders, recoveries, and arrests, marking significant progress against the Naxalite network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:04 IST
Security Forces Neutralize Naxalite Threat in Chhattisgarh Encounter
Representative Image of Anti-Naxal Operation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district resulted in the death of a female Naxalite and the recovery of a .303 rifle during a recent encounter, authorities reported. Security forces, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and CRPF teams have been active in the area following intelligence about Naxalite activities.

The skirmish occurred on May 5 in Bijapur's dense jungles along its southwest border. After the exchange of gunfire, security forces discovered the body of a uniformed woman Maoist and a .303 rifle, according to officials. Traces at the scene suggest other Naxalites were possibly killed or injured during the operation.

Authorities suspect that several high-ranking Naxalite members were incapacitated in the ongoing campaign, although the challenging terrain has complicated retrieval efforts. Four total Naxalite bodies have been recovered so far, with additional surrenders and arrests reinforcing pressure on the group. On April 28, 24 Naxalites, some with bounties, surrendered. Since early January, security efforts have led to over 200 surrenders and arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025