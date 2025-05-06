Security Forces Neutralize Naxalite Threat in Chhattisgarh Encounter

A Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district resulted in the death of a female Naxalite and the recovery of a .303 rifle during a recent encounter, authorities reported. Security forces, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and CRPF teams have been active in the area following intelligence about Naxalite activities.

The skirmish occurred on May 5 in Bijapur's dense jungles along its southwest border. After the exchange of gunfire, security forces discovered the body of a uniformed woman Maoist and a .303 rifle, according to officials. Traces at the scene suggest other Naxalites were possibly killed or injured during the operation.

Authorities suspect that several high-ranking Naxalite members were incapacitated in the ongoing campaign, although the challenging terrain has complicated retrieval efforts. Four total Naxalite bodies have been recovered so far, with additional surrenders and arrests reinforcing pressure on the group. On April 28, 24 Naxalites, some with bounties, surrendered. Since early January, security efforts have led to over 200 surrenders and arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)