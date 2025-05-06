Left Menu

SEBI Tightens Grip on Securitised Debt Instruments with New Rules

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has set a minimum investment threshold of Rs 1 crore for RBI-regulated and unregulated entities in securitisation. The regulations mandate a three-year track record for originators and stipulate that public offers must remain open for three to ten days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:33 IST
SEBI Tightens Grip on Securitised Debt Instruments with New Rules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced new regulations for securitised debt instruments (SDIs), setting a minimum investment threshold of Rs 1 crore for originators, both regulated and unregulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Securitised Debt Instruments, financial products that pool various types of debt such as loans and mortgages, are sold as securities to investors. SEBI's new regulations aim to convert illiquid assets into liquid ones, providing an alternative funding source.

Key changes include a mandated three-year track record for originators, risk retention requirements, and adjustable public offer periods. The regulator also emphasized a minimum holding period requirement and optional clean-up calls to enhance risk management and align securities' issuance with non-convertible securities standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025