Left Menu

Delhi Signs Groundbreaking MoU with RBI, Reshaping Fiscal Future

The Delhi Government has signed a historic MoU with the Reserve Bank of India to overhaul its financial management. This agreement marks a significant shift towards fiscal prudence, enabling better cash and debt management, and setting Delhi on a path of sustainable economic growth with infrastructure investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:16 IST
Delhi Signs Groundbreaking MoU with RBI, Reshaping Fiscal Future
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move reshaping Delhi's financial landscape, the Government of NCT of Delhi has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with the Reserve Bank of India. The agreement marks a shift towards fiscal prudence, aligning Delhi with national financial norms and enhancing its economic framework.

Signed at the Delhi Secretariat, the MoU facilitates the RBI's role as banker and debt manager for Delhi, enabling efficient market borrowings and investment of surplus cash. Initiated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the reform is viewed as a vital correction ensuring that public funds contribute meaningfully to the city's development.

By accessing competitive interest rates through open market borrowing, the initiative is set to replace high-cost loans, thereby reducing the financial burden on citizens. The Chief Minister highlighted this agreement as a historic financial reform, fostering responsible governance, institutions, and sustainable progress for Delhi's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

 India
2
Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

 Global
3
Maharashtra's Digital Registration Scandal: Unearthing the Truth

Maharashtra's Digital Registration Scandal: Unearthing the Truth

 India
4
Wall Street Surges as Military Action and Financial Stocks Fuel Market Rally

Wall Street Surges as Military Action and Financial Stocks Fuel Market Rally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026