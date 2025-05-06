Putin Mediates US-Iran Talks: A Step Towards Diplomatic Progress
Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian about the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States. They also focused on bilateral relations and the potential for significant energy projects. Russia aims to support dialogue to achieve a fair agreement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:06 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a high-profile diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin conversed with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the current progress of negotiations between Iran and the United States, according to the Kremlin.
Putin expressed Russia's willingness to aid these discussions to foster a fair and beneficial agreement for both nations.
The leaders also delved into bilateral ties, emphasizing the potential for substantial energy project developments, as highlighted by the Kremlin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogues: Iran’s Strategic Consultations
PM Modi, US Vice President Vance reviewed progress in bilateral relations: Officials.
Bridging Dialogues: US VP Vance's Strategic Visit to India
Elusive Dialogue: The Stalemate Between Russia and Ukraine
India and Saudi Arabia Explore Collaborative Energy Projects