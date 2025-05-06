Putin Mediates US-Iran Talks: A Step Towards Diplomatic Progress

In a high-profile diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin conversed with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the current progress of negotiations between Iran and the United States, according to the Kremlin.

Putin expressed Russia's willingness to aid these discussions to foster a fair and beneficial agreement for both nations.

The leaders also delved into bilateral ties, emphasizing the potential for substantial energy project developments, as highlighted by the Kremlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)