Mamata Banerjee's Visit to Murshidabad: Relief, Condolences, and Calls for Justice

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited violence-affected areas in Dhuliyan, Murshidabad, pledging financial aid to unrest victims. She also honored fallen soldier Jhantu Ali Sheikh, offering his family financial compensation and a police job. Banerjee criticized alleged BJP involvement in instigating violence, amid National Commission for Women's intervention in related complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:09 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee traveled to the violence-stricken region of Dhuliyan in Murshidabad on Tuesday, directly interacting with impacted families and announcing relief measures. Addressing a gathering, Banerjee pledged financial support by distributing Rs 1.20 lakhs to each of 280 affected families, addressing the unrest's consequences.

The Chief Minister extended her condolences to the family of Jhantu Ali Sheikh, an army soldier who died in a militant encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. She honored his sacrifice, providing his family with Rs 10 lakhs and a job under police lines as compensation.

The visit also highlighted wider issues, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) addressing grievances from widows affected by Murshidabad's violence. Their letter described alleged persecution instead of protection, with Chief Minister Banerjee accusing the BJP of inciting the unrest and asserting West Bengal's intolerance for instigated riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

