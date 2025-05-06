Gujarat Gears Up for Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drill

In anticipation of a significant mock drill in Gujarat scheduled for Wednesday, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi on Tuesday reviewed the action plan. Attending the meeting were Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department MK Das, Revenue Department's Jayanti Ravi, State Police Chief Vikas Sahay, Home Guards, and Civil Defence DGP Manoj Agarwal, alongside other top officials.

Boosting civil defence amid rising tensions with Pakistan, the Union Home Ministry plans extensive exercises and rehearsals across 244 districts on May 7. A letter to Chief Secretaries indicated that this initiative seeks to evaluate and improve Civil Defence capabilities throughout states and Union Territories.

The exercise is comprehensive, extending to village levels. The primary goals involve assessing air raid warning systems, operational hotlines, radio communication links with the Indian Air Force, control room functionality, and civilian training, including students, in protective measures during hostile attacks. It also emphasizes crash blackout measures.

Further objectives include camouflaging vital installations early, verifying the activation of Civil Defence Services, including warden services, firefighting, rescue operations, and evaluating evacuation plan preparedness. On May 2, the Home Ministry informed all states and UTs about civil defence readiness in vulnerable districts.

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 heightened India-Pakistan tensions, with the government vowing severe consequences for those responsible. This context underscores the importance of the upcoming nationwide drill. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)