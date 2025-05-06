EU's Bold Move to Halt Russian Energy Reliance
The European Commission plans to propose ending Russian gas imports in long-term contracts by 2027 and restrict spot deals by 2025. The roadmap also targets new Russian nuclear fuel deals. These proposals need majority approval from the European Parliament and EU member countries.
In a significant policy shift, the European Commission announced plans to end Russian gas and liquefied natural gas imports through long-term contracts by 2027. The Commission also aims to cease imports via new contracts and spot deals by the end of 2025.
Published on Tuesday, the Commission's roadmap for phasing out Russian energy also outlines intentions to propose restrictions on new agreements concerning Russian nuclear fuel.
For these legislative proposals to take effect, they require the backing of a majority of the European Parliament and a reinforced majority of EU member states.
