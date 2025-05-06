Bihar CM Announces Aid After Deadly Lightning Strikes
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pledges Rs 4 lakhs to families of those killed by lightning strikes in Patna, Gaya, and Arwal. The announcement follows a severe storm, with gusty winds across multiple states. A warning issued for imminent heatwave and humid conditions by the IMD.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia payments for families of five victims killed in deadly lightning strikes across Patna, Gaya, and Arwal districts. The Chief Minister expressed deep condolences and pledged support for the affected families in this time of disaster.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed the payout, reiterating Kumar's commitment to those impacted. Residents have been urged to exercise caution amid bad weather conditions as more severe storms are forecast.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching speeds of 70-110 kmph across Bihar and other states. A heatwave warning has also been issued for Bihar and neighboring regions in the coming days, highlighting the extreme weather challenges ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
