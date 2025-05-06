Left Menu

Bihar CM Announces Aid After Deadly Lightning Strikes

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pledges Rs 4 lakhs to families of those killed by lightning strikes in Patna, Gaya, and Arwal. The announcement follows a severe storm, with gusty winds across multiple states. A warning issued for imminent heatwave and humid conditions by the IMD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:44 IST
Bihar CM Announces Aid After Deadly Lightning Strikes
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia payments for families of five victims killed in deadly lightning strikes across Patna, Gaya, and Arwal districts. The Chief Minister expressed deep condolences and pledged support for the affected families in this time of disaster.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed the payout, reiterating Kumar's commitment to those impacted. Residents have been urged to exercise caution amid bad weather conditions as more severe storms are forecast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching speeds of 70-110 kmph across Bihar and other states. A heatwave warning has also been issued for Bihar and neighboring regions in the coming days, highlighting the extreme weather challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025