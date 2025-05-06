Left Menu

Europe's Bold Energy Shift: The End of Russian Gas?

The European Union is considering a proposal to halt all Russian gas imports by 2027 as a part of its strategy to end long-standing energy ties with Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticized the plan, suggesting it is detrimental for Europe. Meanwhile, EU officials assert the importance of this move amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.

Updated: 06-05-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:48 IST
Europe's Bold Energy Shift: The End of Russian Gas?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The European Union is on the brink of a significant energy policy shift, aiming to sever a long-standing dependency by eliminating all Russian gas imports by 2027. This proposal, fueled by geopolitical tensions, marks a potential end to years of energy reliance on Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized this move on Tuesday, suggesting that Europe is effectively 'shooting itself in the foot' with such a decision. The remark points to the deep economic ramifications and strategic risks involved in cutting ties with what was once the EU's top gas supplier.

The proposal comes on the heels of a statement by EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen, advising against rekindling energy relationships with Russia, even if the conflict in Ukraine is resolved, reflecting Europe's strategic pivot in energy policy amidst political uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

