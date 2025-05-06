Left Menu

India Suspends Indus Water Treaty Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, signaling a hard stance against Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the government's efforts to secure waterways for national benefit and highlighted achievements in banking, agriculture, and social welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Narendra Modi Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
Amid escalating tensions following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, India has put the landmark Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan on hold. This decision underscores New Delhi's firm response to accusations of Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism.

During the India@2047 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that India would now retain and utilize waters it has rights to under the treaty. "Earlier, our rightful water was flowing out, but now it will serve the nation's interests," he declared, advocating national self-reliance in water resources.

PM Modi further addressed India's broader development strides, noting significant progress in interlinking rivers for agricultural enhancement and the banking sector's transformation. Additionally, he highlighted the long-awaited enforcement of the One Rank, One Pension scheme, benefiting ex-servicemen, and celebrated the elevation of 25 crore individuals from poverty through strategic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

