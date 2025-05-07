Market Fluctuations Amid Trade Deal Tensions and Federal Reserve Watch
Global markets experienced declines as investors grew tense over unresolved U.S. trade deals and awaited updates from the Federal Reserve. The dollar weakened, while the euro strengthened following political shifts in Germany. Meanwhile, the U.S. and China's unresolved trade tensions continued to impact market sentiment.
Global equity markets took a hit on Tuesday, with MSCI's international gauge recording losses. The dollar also declined in light of ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade negotiations and anticipation of a Federal Reserve announcement.
The euro gained strength after Germany's Friedrich Merz assumed the chancellorship, while U.S. Treasury yields fell following robust demand at a 10-year notes auction. Investors remain fixated on U.S.-China trade tensions, aware of potential broader economic impacts.
Additionally, the U.K. and India fast-tracked a free trade agreement, responding to the trade pressures. On Wall Street, key indices ended lower, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all recording losses. Federal Reserve policy signals are keenly awaited, especially with regards to future rate adjustments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
