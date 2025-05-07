Market Fluctuations Amid Trade Deal Tensions and Federal Reserve Watch

Global equity markets took a hit on Tuesday, with MSCI's international gauge recording losses. The dollar also declined in light of ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade negotiations and anticipation of a Federal Reserve announcement.

The euro gained strength after Germany's Friedrich Merz assumed the chancellorship, while U.S. Treasury yields fell following robust demand at a 10-year notes auction. Investors remain fixated on U.S.-China trade tensions, aware of potential broader economic impacts.

Additionally, the U.K. and India fast-tracked a free trade agreement, responding to the trade pressures. On Wall Street, key indices ended lower, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all recording losses. Federal Reserve policy signals are keenly awaited, especially with regards to future rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)