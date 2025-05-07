Left Menu

China Boosts Insurance Investments in Stock Markets

China plans to expand a pilot scheme for insurance companies to invest in stock markets, injecting an additional 60 billion yuan into the economy. The initiative by Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, aims to enhance market stability, particularly in the property sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-05-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 07:46 IST
China Boosts Insurance Investments in Stock Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is set to amplify its pilot project enabling insurance companies to venture into stock market investments, as disclosed by the financial regulator's chief on Wednesday.

The nation has decided to permit the investment of an extra 60 billion yuan ($8.31 billion) from long-term insurance funds into the stock market, Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, announced during a news briefing.

In addition, the regulator will implement further measures to stabilize the property market, according to Li. The current exchange rate stands at $1 to 7.2237 Chinese yuan renminbi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025