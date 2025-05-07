Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Strike Spurs Emotional Gratitude, Restores Faith
In a significant military operation, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist sites in Pakistan, evoking gratitude from families impacted by the Pahalgam terror attack. The retaliation, monitored directly by Prime Minister Modi, instilled renewed faith in the Indian government and brought emotional closure to grieving families.
- Country:
- India
India's military response, dubbed Operation Sindoor, marked its deepest strike inside Pakistan since the 1971 war. This operation specifically targeted terror factions responsible for attacking Indian soil, notably focusing on top Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba leaders.
The retaliation followed the tragic April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 civilians, including tourists, lost their lives. Families of the victims expressed profound gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appreciating his decisive action that restored their faith in the government.
Authorities, including Uttar Pradesh Speaker Satish Mahana, paid respects to the victims' families, while the operation was praised for its precision and non-escalatory approach. The Ministry of Defence emphasized that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted and that India's actions were firmly restrained.
(With inputs from agencies.)
