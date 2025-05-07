Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Strike Spurs Emotional Gratitude, Restores Faith

In a significant military operation, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist sites in Pakistan, evoking gratitude from families impacted by the Pahalgam terror attack. The retaliation, monitored directly by Prime Minister Modi, instilled renewed faith in the Indian government and brought emotional closure to grieving families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:04 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Strike Spurs Emotional Gratitude, Restores Faith
Pahalgan terror victim Shubham Dwivedi's wife (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's military response, dubbed Operation Sindoor, marked its deepest strike inside Pakistan since the 1971 war. This operation specifically targeted terror factions responsible for attacking Indian soil, notably focusing on top Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba leaders.

The retaliation followed the tragic April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 civilians, including tourists, lost their lives. Families of the victims expressed profound gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appreciating his decisive action that restored their faith in the government.

Authorities, including Uttar Pradesh Speaker Satish Mahana, paid respects to the victims' families, while the operation was praised for its precision and non-escalatory approach. The Ministry of Defence emphasized that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted and that India's actions were firmly restrained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025