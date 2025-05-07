Operation Sindoor: A Tribute of Retaliation and Justice
Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Army, marks a significant military retaliation against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack. Families of victims express emotional gratitude for the operation, named to honor widows, as India delivers a message of strength and justice against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
In a deeply emotional reaction, Pragati Jagdale, the widow of slain victim Santosh Jagdale, responded to the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory initiative against Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam attack. She appreciated the symbolic naming of the operation, signifying a tribute to the widows of the attack victims.
Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she emphasized India's stance against terrorism, especially when targeting middle-class citizens. "Modi has shown Pakistan that we will not remain silent," she stated, confident that Operation Sindoor will mark a pivotal step in combating terrorism.
Asavari Jagdale, daughter of the deceased, praised the government's and army's efforts to avenge the innocent lives lost. She highlighted that the operation's name resonated deeply with the victims' families, serving as a tribute to widows and marking a definitive stand against terrorism. India successfully conducted strikes within Pakistan, marking the most significant military action since 1971.
(With inputs from agencies.)
