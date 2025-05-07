Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight Ends Safely

An IndiGo flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai was embroiled in a bomb scare following a threatening phone call received by Sahar airport's hotline, according to Mumbai police. The call, made last night, warned that a bomb was on board the aircraft.

Despite the alarming threat, the flight landed safely at Mumbai's airport, prompting authorities to conduct extensive checks of the aircraft. Mumbai police confirmed that nothing suspicious was found during the inspection, relieving passengers and crew of any immediate danger.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident to gather more information. Details on who made the call and the motive behind it remain undisclosed as investigations are ongoing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)