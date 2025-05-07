Left Menu

Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight Ends Safely

A bomb threat was received for an IndiGo flight traveling from Chandigarh to Mumbai. Authorities conducted thorough inspections after the plane safely landed in Mumbai. No suspicious items were found on the aircraft. Further investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:22 IST
Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight Ends Safely
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai was embroiled in a bomb scare following a threatening phone call received by Sahar airport's hotline, according to Mumbai police. The call, made last night, warned that a bomb was on board the aircraft.

Despite the alarming threat, the flight landed safely at Mumbai's airport, prompting authorities to conduct extensive checks of the aircraft. Mumbai police confirmed that nothing suspicious was found during the inspection, relieving passengers and crew of any immediate danger.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident to gather more information. Details on who made the call and the motive behind it remain undisclosed as investigations are ongoing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025