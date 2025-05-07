Operation Sindoor: A Striking Tribute to Pahalgam Attack Victims

Pragati Jagdale, the wife of Santosh Jagdale who was murdered in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, expressed her emotional reaction on Wednesday upon learning the name of the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, designed to retaliate against Pakistan. "I express my gratitude for naming the operation after Sindoor, as terrorists erased it from women's lives," Jagdale stated from her residence.

She extended her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing India's resolve not to remain silent in the face of attacks on common citizens. "Modi has demonstrated to Pakistan that we won't sit quietly in the wake of assaults on middle-class individuals like us. With Operation Sindoor, I believe PM Modi will eradicate terrorism," she noted.

Asavari Jagdale, Santosh Jagdale's daughter, praised both the government and the Indian Army's measures to avenge the innocent lives lost in the terrorist assault. Speaking with ANI, Jagdale remarked on the meaningful retribution for the losses incurred, adding that the operation's name symbolizes support for the victims' widows.

She described India's genuine homage and the justice served to Pahalgam attack victims through Operation Sindoor. Jagdale highlighted the significance of the operation's name, expressing heartfelt reactions from relatives, and referenced Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Srinagar to honor those granted 'veer maran'. "The painful losses in our families were not in vain. India has shown its might through these strikes," Jagdale concluded.

India's unprecedented airstrikes inside Pakistan, targeting terrorist camps in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, represent New Delhi's boldest military action on Pakistani territory since 1971, a move viewed as significant decades later. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)