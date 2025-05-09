British Equities Climb Amid Tariff Talks and Fresh Trade Deals
British equities surged on Friday as investors focused on U.S. President Trump's comments about tariffs on China. The FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, driven by energy and mining stocks. Although the index logged a slight weekly loss, the midcap index continued its positive streak. Markets await U.S.-China trade talks with optimism.
In a positive closure to the week, British equities saw an upward movement on Friday, buoyed by favorable remarks from President Donald Trump regarding tariffs on China. The FTSE 100 index rose by 0.3%, largely influenced by strong performance in the energy and mining sectors.
Despite a slight weekly downturn, the midcap index maintained its five-week consecutive growth. Investors are optimistic ahead of crucial U.S.-China meetings, hoping for resolutions to ongoing trade tensions that have affected global economic conditions.
In significant sectoral movements, heavyweight BP led gains in the FTSE 100 by 4.7%, amid reports of increased takeover interest. Additionally, a new trade deal between Britain and the U.S. has invigorated market sentiment, further amplifying the positive outlook as attention now shifts to international tariff negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
