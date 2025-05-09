Left Menu

Massive Fire Erupts in Gwalior's Scrap Godown

A significant fire engulfed a scrap godown in Gwalior's Transport Nagar area on Friday evening. Rapid response from firefighting teams is underway as efforts to control the blaze continue. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and details are awaited.

Updated: 09-05-2025 22:48 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Friday evening, a substantial fire broke out in a scrap godown located in the Transport Nagar area of Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh. Firefighting teams swiftly arrived at the scene following the alert, and massive efforts to extinguish the flames are ongoing.

Despite the quick response, the fire continues to rage, with numerous firefighting units deployed to manage the situation. The exact cause of the fire is currently undetermined, and authorities are investigating the incident.

As officials work tirelessly to contain the blaze, further information is expected to emerge as the situation develops. The community remains on alert, awaiting updates on the cause and extent of the damage.

