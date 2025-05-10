Left Menu

Global Markets Brace for U.S.-China Trade Talks amidst Tariff Tensions

Amid choppy Wall Street trading, global markets were buoyed by optimism around upcoming U.S.-China trade negotiations following a U.S.-UK trade deal. Currency markets reacted with the dollar losing ground and investors showed interest in cryptocurrencies. Oil and gold prices rose as traders awaited the pivotal Geneva meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 00:44 IST
Global Markets Brace for U.S.-China Trade Talks amidst Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global financial markets remained jittery on Friday as investors digested news of a trade deal between the U.S. and UK, heightening anticipation for upcoming negotiations with China. The MSCI global equities index made marginal gains while U.S. stock indexes hovered near flat amid fluctuating trading activity on Wall Street.

Currency markets saw the dollar retreat slightly, though it eyed a weekly gain against major peers, including the euro and yen, in response to optimistic sentiment surrounding the U.S.-China talks. Meanwhile, bitcoin continued its streak of gains, hitting new highs for the year, and oil prices rose on investor hopes tied to trade discussions.

Market participants expressed measured optimism ahead of a weekend meeting in Geneva between key U.S. and Chinese officials, which could signal a breakthrough in easing ongoing trade tensions. However, uncertainty looms, with financial experts urging caution over the potential outcomes and their impacts on global economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025