Chlorine Cloud Chaos: Catalonia's Brush with Industrial Fire

A major industrial fire erupted at a swimming pool cleaning products company in Vilanova i la Geltru, Catalonia, early Saturday morning. The blaze resulted in a toxic cloud of chlorine, prompting authorities to confine 160,000 residents in the northeastern region.

Authorities initially advised those in the affected area to remain indoors due to the vast plume of chlorine smoke. Despite the alarming situation, no injuries were reported as emergency services worked to contain the fire.

Speculation about the cause of the fire centers around a lithium battery, according to the property owner. The incident disrupted local transport, halted train services, and led to roadblocks and event cancellations before being brought under control.

