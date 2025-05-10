Left Menu

BHEL and RECPDCL Join Forces for Renewable Energy Venture

BHEL's proposal to launch a joint venture with RECPDCL is pending approval from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. The partnership aims to develop renewable energy projects nationwide, contributing to India's clean energy goals. After necessary approvals, the joint venture will proceed with formal agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:02 IST
BHEL and RECPDCL Join Forces for Renewable Energy Venture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has announced that the proposal to establish a joint venture with REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) is currently awaiting approval from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in March 2024 between BHEL and the wholly owned subsidiary of REC Ltd aims at developing utility-scale renewable energy projects across India. This strategic joint venture is intended to boost the country's clean energy targets through a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

Upon receiving DIPAM's approval, BHEL will re-submit the proposal to its board for final incorporation, investment decisions, and due diligence. The joint venture agreement will be formalized once all approvals are secured, complying with the SEBI regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025