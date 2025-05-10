Sarit Maheshwari Takes Charge as CEO of NTPC Green Energy
NTPC Green Energy has appointed Sarit Maheshwari as its new Chief Executive Officer. The board approved his appointment effective May 10, 2025, following Rajiv Gupta's cessation. Maheshwari brings 35 years of experience in the power sector and was previously Head of Project Korba at NTPC.
In a significant leadership change, NTPC Green Energy has announced the appointment of Sarit Maheshwari as its new Chief Executive Officer. The company confirmed in a regulatory filing on Saturday that Maheshwari's tenure will officially commence on May 10, 2025.
This move follows the board's decision to conclude Rajiv Gupta's term as CEO on the same date, as affirmed during their recent meeting. The appointment of Maheshwari heralds a new chapter for NTPC Green Energy, guided by his extensive expertise and leadership in the power sector.
With 35 years of valuable experience, Sarit Maheshwari has previously served as the Head of Project Korba at NTPC, positioning him as a seasoned veteran poised to steer the company toward future successes and innovations.
