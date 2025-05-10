Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Leap Towards Zero-Emission Future with Hydrogen Truck

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched a hydrogen-fueled truck, marking a stride towards green energy. The initiative aims to make India a zero-carbon nation by 2070 while balancing environmental protection with industrial growth. The truck, developed through Indian and international collaboration, signifies a shift toward sustainable transportation.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated a hydrogen-fueled truck, describing the event as a significant move in the state's journey towards green energy solutions. This move aims to pave the way toward making India a zero-carbon emission country by the year 2070.

The Chief Minister emphasized the initiative's potential in balancing environmental conservation with industrial development. Built through a collaboration involving Indian and international expertise, the truck is part of efforts to advance hydrogen fuel cell technology for cargo transport.

These advanced trucks, a joint endeavor by the Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited and Adani Natural Resources, demonstrate capabilities akin to diesel trucks but with innovative, eco-friendly features. They operate with three hydrogen tanks, allowing a 40-tonne payload over 200 kilometers while emitting only water vapor and making minimal noise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

