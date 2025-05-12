Trade Truce: U.S.-China Deal Boosts Wall Street

In a remarkable turn of events, Wall Street's primary indexes surged on Monday, propelled by a breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade standoff. The agreement to scale back tariffs signaled a long-awaited pause in hostilities between the economic giants.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average made a striking ascent, rising by 649.7 points or 1.57%, reaching 41,899.05 at market open. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also saw significant upswings, reflecting renewed investor optimism.

This development brings a respite to markets that have been on edge for weeks due to the ongoing trade conflict. Investors welcomed the news, hoping it could pave the way for more stable economic interactions moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)