Shimla Unites for 2569th Buddha Jayanti in Celebration of Compassion and Peace

In Shimla, Buddhist communities and the Tibetan exile diaspora celebrated the 2569th Buddha Jayanti, highlighting Lord Buddha’s teachings of compassion, non-violence, and coexistence. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other speakers emphasized the relevance of these values amid global conflicts, urging the world to embrace them for a harmonious future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:28 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/@SukhuSukhvinder). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant expression of cultural pride and spiritual unity, Buddhist communities from Himachal Pradesh and the Tibetan exile diaspora convened in Shimla to celebrate the 2569th Buddha Jayanti on Monday. The event observed Lord Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana, organized by the Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti Bauddh Sewa Sangh in collaboration with the Indo-Tibet Friendship Society, Shimla.

The celebration resonated with urgency due to ongoing global conflicts, as speakers like Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized Lord Buddha's enduring message of compassion and non-violence. Sukhu highlighted the deep cultural and philosophical ties between Buddhism and India's ancient traditions, underscoring that these values transcend religious boundaries.

V S Negi, president of the event's leading organizing body, noted the day's spiritual significance, marking the Trividh Pavan Diwas. He articulated that Lord Buddha's teachings promote universal compassion and are relevant to all, regardless of nationality or religion. The Dalai Lama's role in promoting Buddha's message worldwide was also highlighted, alongside calls for global adherence to the path of peace and non-violence amid contemporary strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

