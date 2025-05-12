Left Menu

Trade Truce: U.S. and China Hit Pause on Tariffs

The U.S. and China have agreed to temporarily reduce high tariffs, boosting global stocks and calming fears of a recession. The U.S. will lower tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China cuts tariffs on U.S. imports. Financial markets celebrated the respite from the trade war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:37 IST
Trade Truce: U.S. and China Hit Pause on Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the U.S. and China have decided to temporarily reduce the steep tariffs they had imposed on each other, providing relief to global stocks and the U.S. dollar. With the U.S. reducing tariffs from 145% to 30% and China lowering its tariffs from 125% to 10%, the decision marks a pause in the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Financial markets responded positively to this development in light of a conflict that had significantly disrupted nearly $600 billion in two-way trade. Concerned about the impacts of the trade war, investors had feared stagflation—high inflation and weak economic growth. As news of the agreement spread, Wall Street stocks surged, while safe-haven investments like gold experienced a decline.

This temporary tariff reduction signals a possible decline in trade tensions, but longstanding issues remain unresolved. Investor confidence was bolstered by the agreement, although experts caution that the 90-day period may be insufficient to address deeper concerns about non-tariff barriers. Discussions are set to continue, focusing on opening up China's market to American businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025