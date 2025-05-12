Left Menu

PM Modi: Precision Strikes Shattered Terror in Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India's successful precision strikes not only destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan but also weakened their resolve. The strikes led Pakistan's military to seek an end to hostilities. India continues to assert strong measures against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking Address to the Nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India's precision strikes had not only obliterated terrorist bases in Pakistan but also significantly dented their morale. He highlighted how India's unexpected military decision left terrorists reeling and demonstrated the nation's steadfast resolve against terrorism.

Following the precision strikes, Pakistan's military was compelled to reach out to India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) on May 10 to call off all military actions. Modi emphasized that Pakistan, prepared for border conflict, was instead struck at its core, leading to widespread damage and a diplomatic plea for de-escalation.

In his address, Modi also referenced past successful engagements, underscoring India's decisive military actions, including the surgical strike along the LoC in 2016 and aerial bombardments on Pakistani terror camps in 2019. He reiterated India's commitment to confronting cross-border terrorism and highlighted strategic measures like suspending the Indus Waters Treaty to pressure Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

