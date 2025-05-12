PM Modi: Precision Strikes Shattered Terror in Pakistan

In a striking Address to the Nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India's precision strikes had not only obliterated terrorist bases in Pakistan but also significantly dented their morale. He highlighted how India's unexpected military decision left terrorists reeling and demonstrated the nation's steadfast resolve against terrorism.

Following the precision strikes, Pakistan's military was compelled to reach out to India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) on May 10 to call off all military actions. Modi emphasized that Pakistan, prepared for border conflict, was instead struck at its core, leading to widespread damage and a diplomatic plea for de-escalation.

In his address, Modi also referenced past successful engagements, underscoring India's decisive military actions, including the surgical strike along the LoC in 2016 and aerial bombardments on Pakistani terror camps in 2019. He reiterated India's commitment to confronting cross-border terrorism and highlighted strategic measures like suspending the Indus Waters Treaty to pressure Pakistan.

