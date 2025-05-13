Return to Normalcy Amid Continuing Border Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir
Life in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi has returned to normal following an India-Pakistan peace understanding. However, in Samba district, fear persists after recent shelling damaged properties and Pakistani drones were intercepted. Local residents remain apprehensive as cross-border hostilities pose a constant threat.
Normalcy has returned to Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to halt hostilities. Morning scenes revealed students resuming their routines by returning to school, signaling a semblance of peace.
However, the picture isn't as calm in Samba district's border villages, where residents live in constant fear. Recent shelling by Pakistan caused damage to the roof and kitchen of a local house, leaving debris behind. Explosions were heard, and red streaks lit the night as drones were intercepted.
Local residents, like Dalbeer Singh and Krishan Chand, recount their apprehensive night, illustrating an environment marred by fear. Although damage was limited, the emotional toll is evident. Prakar Singh describes attempts to comfort his children amid the drone firing, highlighting the ongoing tension despite military assurances that disclosed a small number of drones had appeared.
