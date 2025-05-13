Left Menu

Return to Normalcy Amid Continuing Border Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir

Life in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi has returned to normal following an India-Pakistan peace understanding. However, in Samba district, fear persists after recent shelling damaged properties and Pakistani drones were intercepted. Local residents remain apprehensive as cross-border hostilities pose a constant threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 09:44 IST
Return to Normalcy Amid Continuing Border Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir
Situation return to normal in Reasi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Normalcy has returned to Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to halt hostilities. Morning scenes revealed students resuming their routines by returning to school, signaling a semblance of peace.

However, the picture isn't as calm in Samba district's border villages, where residents live in constant fear. Recent shelling by Pakistan caused damage to the roof and kitchen of a local house, leaving debris behind. Explosions were heard, and red streaks lit the night as drones were intercepted.

Local residents, like Dalbeer Singh and Krishan Chand, recount their apprehensive night, illustrating an environment marred by fear. Although damage was limited, the emotional toll is evident. Prakar Singh describes attempts to comfort his children amid the drone firing, highlighting the ongoing tension despite military assurances that disclosed a small number of drones had appeared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025