Normalcy Returns Amid Tensions in Jaisalmer and Barmer

In the border districts of Jaisalmer and Barmer, life has largely returned to normal with students back in classrooms and bustling markets, a marked change following the tense period after Operation Sindoor targeted terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Schools in Jaisalmer have reopened, displaying high staff attendance. No recent drone activity, firing, or shelling incidents were reported in Barmer last night, enabling residents to continue their daily routines without interruption.

According to the vice principal of a girls' school in Jaisalmer, "The situation has stabilized remarkably. All staff members are present, and students are attending classes regularly." Though exams for the ninth and eleventh grades are pending departmental orders, normal educational activities have resumed.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, the atmosphere has calmed after an understanding between India and Pakistan to cease hostilities took effect. Students were seen heading to school, yet apprehension lingers in some border villages in the Samba district after blasts were heard and splinter damage was reported on a local house. The fear of violation by the Pakistani army persists among residents, even as India's air defense intercepted drones in the region, assuring that any threat is being managed effectively.

