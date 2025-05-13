Left Menu

Tragedy in Majitha: Political Strife and Liquor Mafia Under Fire

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticizes Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann amid the deaths of 14 people from illicit liquor in Majitha, Amritsar. Accusing the government's campaign against addiction as mere political theater, Bittu emphasizes urgent action over slogans. Police have arrested key figures involved in the scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:18 IST
Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu launched a scathing critique of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann following the tragic deaths of 14 individuals due to illicit liquor consumption in Majitha, Amritsar. Highlighting what he termed as the facade of the state's anti-addiction campaign, Bittu took to social media platform X to voice his accusations.

In his post, Bittu lambasted the Mann administration's handling of the crisis, suggesting the 'Yudh Nasheyan De Virudh' initiative was merely 'political theatre.' The Union Minister further alleged that CM Mann's prior history with alcohol undermines the sincerity of efforts to combat addiction.

Maligning the government's priorities, Bittu's post calls for immediate action, stating that the lives of citizens are at stake. The incident, which left 14 dead and six hospitalized, prompted police action culminating in the arrest of the main distributor involved. Majitha Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed ongoing investigations and efforts to prevent further casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

