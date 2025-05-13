Left Menu

CBSE Class 12th Results: Girls Outshine Boys with 91% Pass Rate

The CBSE released Class 12th results, with an 88.39% pass rate, a slight increase from last year. Notably, 91% of girls passed, surpassing boys by nearly 6%. Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada topped the regional charts. Special measures were implemented to assist student commuters during exam days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:20 IST
CBSE Class 12th Results: Girls Outshine Boys with 91% Pass Rate
Represenstative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for the Class 12th exams on Tuesday, revealing that 88.39% of students successfully passed, marking a 0.41% increase from the prior year. Notably, 91% of female students passed, outperforming their male counterparts by 5.94 percentage points. The information was shared via an official press release.

The CBSE conducted the Class 10th and 12th exams from February 15 to April 4, with Class 10th exams concluding on March 18. Over 16 lakh students sat for the Class 12th exams, with more than 14 lakh passing. Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest regional pass percentage at 99.60%, while Prayagraj had the lowest at around 80%.

Exams were administered from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM across 7,842 centers domestically and 26 international locations. Strict guidelines included uniform mandates for regular students, light clothing for private candidates, and a prohibited items list. On exam days, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in collaboration with CISF, facilitated special measures to assist student commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025