CBSE Class 12th Results: Girls Outshine Boys with 91% Pass Rate

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for the Class 12th exams on Tuesday, revealing that 88.39% of students successfully passed, marking a 0.41% increase from the prior year. Notably, 91% of female students passed, outperforming their male counterparts by 5.94 percentage points. The information was shared via an official press release.

The CBSE conducted the Class 10th and 12th exams from February 15 to April 4, with Class 10th exams concluding on March 18. Over 16 lakh students sat for the Class 12th exams, with more than 14 lakh passing. Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest regional pass percentage at 99.60%, while Prayagraj had the lowest at around 80%.

Exams were administered from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM across 7,842 centers domestically and 26 international locations. Strict guidelines included uniform mandates for regular students, light clothing for private candidates, and a prohibited items list. On exam days, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in collaboration with CISF, facilitated special measures to assist student commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)