Historic Defense Deal: U.S. and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Ties with $142 Billion Pact

In a landmark transaction, the United States and Saudi Arabia have finalized a defense sales agreement valued at nearly $142 billion. The agreement, which was signed on Tuesday, is designed to furnish Saudi Arabia with cutting-edge equipment and services from American companies, according to the White House.

During a comprehensive review by the White House, it was revealed that this defense agreement is part of a broader $600 billion investment pledge by Saudi Arabia in the United States, underscoring robust bilateral ties. This extensive deal was signed during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia.

The scope of the agreement also includes significant export commitments, such as $14.2 billion in GE gas turbines and energy solutions, and $4.8 billion worth of Boeing 737-8 passenger aircraft, highlighting the strategic economic undertones of the U.S.-Saudi relationship.

