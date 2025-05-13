Tripura CM Applauds PM Modi's Firm Stand on Terrorism

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent national address, underscoring it as a critical moment of motivation for citizens. He highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, an assertive military initiative undertaken by India's Armed Forces on May 7 in response to Pakistan's actions following the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

CM Saha expressed gratitude towards both the Prime Minister and the armed forces, crediting their courage and strategic approach for the operation's success. He emphasized Modi's decisive stance, asserting that India retaliated strongly in a manner Pakistan would understand, thus surrounding the adversary strategically and diplomatically.

Saha reiterated Modi's clear stand on avoiding third-party mediation concerning India-Pakistan relations, especially on terrorism issues. He asserted that Pakistan must meet specific conditions before any trade talks, emphasizing India's firm response to the threats at hand and the necessity for Pakistan to cease harboring terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)