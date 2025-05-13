Smooth Start: CUET UG Kicks Off with a Mix of Reactions

By Vishu Adhana. The initial day of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Admissions (CUET UG) concluded with students seen exiting exam centers visibly fatigued yet optimistic, meeting awaiting parents with relieved smiles. Their reactions underscored a day marked by smooth execution, dampened only slightly by a few disruptions.

Most candidates assessed the paper as "easy" and expected, reflecting a cautiously positive outlook. However, lateness barred a handful from entering the exams, spotlighting the importance of punctuality. Subjects tackled included English, Business Studies, Physical Education, Accounts, and Biotechnology. While many were surprised by the straightforwardness of the English paper, reactions to domain subjects were more mixed. "Business Studies was manageable, but Physical Education tested my memory and speed," shared Sushil Rajeevan, aiming for Delhi University.

Despite technical concerns in past editions, Day 1 witnessed no major issues. Still, logistical hitches saw some candidates miss their slots due to unforeseen travel delays. These incidents have led parents to call on the NTA for more considerate scheduling and contingency plans for future exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)