Left Menu

Smooth Start: CUET UG Kicks Off with a Mix of Reactions

The CUET UG exam commenced smoothly with students rating the paper as 'easy' and expected. Despite a few denied entries due to late arrivals, the day proceeded without major hitches. Students' feedback varied, particularly in domain subjects, highlighting the need for in-depth understanding under time pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:32 IST
Smooth Start: CUET UG Kicks Off with a Mix of Reactions
Students and parents wait outside exam centre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Vishu Adhana. The initial day of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Admissions (CUET UG) concluded with students seen exiting exam centers visibly fatigued yet optimistic, meeting awaiting parents with relieved smiles. Their reactions underscored a day marked by smooth execution, dampened only slightly by a few disruptions.

Most candidates assessed the paper as "easy" and expected, reflecting a cautiously positive outlook. However, lateness barred a handful from entering the exams, spotlighting the importance of punctuality. Subjects tackled included English, Business Studies, Physical Education, Accounts, and Biotechnology. While many were surprised by the straightforwardness of the English paper, reactions to domain subjects were more mixed. "Business Studies was manageable, but Physical Education tested my memory and speed," shared Sushil Rajeevan, aiming for Delhi University.

Despite technical concerns in past editions, Day 1 witnessed no major issues. Still, logistical hitches saw some candidates miss their slots due to unforeseen travel delays. These incidents have led parents to call on the NTA for more considerate scheduling and contingency plans for future exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025