Pollachi Case Verdict: A Landmark Judgment Bolstering Women's Confidence
The conviction of all nine accused in the 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case is seen as a 'landmark verdict' by DMK leaders, signaling increased confidence in the judicial system for women in Tamil Nadu. The trial highlighted failures of the previous AIADMK government and emphasized justice for the victims.
DMK Deputy General Secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi expressed her approval on Tuesday for the conviction of all nine accused in the 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case. She referred to the judgment as a 'landmark verdict' that would increase women's confidence across Tamil Nadu in the justice system.
Speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi emphasized the message that this verdict sends, highlighting that survivors no longer need to endure silence and can expect justice if they come forward. She criticized the former AIADMK government for allegedly protecting the accused and not facilitating proper investigation during initial stages of the case.
Tamil Nadu Social Welfare and Women's Rights Minister Geetha Jeevan and other DMK leaders, including DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai, also commended the court's decision. They underscored the role of the DMK, opposition parties, and media in pushing for a fair investigation, leading to life imprisonment for the convicts.
