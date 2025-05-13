Left Menu

Bengaluru Man Arrested for Threatening PM Modi on Social Media

A Bengaluru resident, Nawaz, was detained for a video suggesting a bomb attack on PM Modi's home. Arrested by Bandepalya police, Nawaz faces sedition charges and has a history under the NDPS Act. He’s now in Bangalore Central Jail as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:48 IST
Bengaluru Man Arrested for Threatening PM Modi on Social Media
Bengaluru Joint Commissioner-East, Ramesh Banoth (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Bengaluru, identified as Nawaz, has been apprehended following the circulation of a contentious video on social media advocating a bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. The arrest was confirmed by an official on Tuesday, underscoring the serious nature of the threat.

The arrest took place after authorities from the Bandepalya police registered an FIR against Nawaz. He has subsequently been remanded in judicial custody and escorted to Bangalore Central Jail, awaiting further legal proceedings. Nawaz is charged with sedition, marking a significant charge given his previous involvement with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Tumakuru.

Joint Commissioner-East, Ramesh Banoth, highlighted the seriousness of the allegations. "Two days ago, a post surfaced on an Instagram account named Nawaz, making derogatory remarks against PM Modi," he stated. Nawaz, a mechanical engineer reportedly connected to Bandepalya and the Electronic City of Bengaluru, was already noted for prior violations under the NDPS Act in Tumkur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025