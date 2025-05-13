Bengaluru Man Arrested for Threatening PM Modi on Social Media

A man from Bengaluru, identified as Nawaz, has been apprehended following the circulation of a contentious video on social media advocating a bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. The arrest was confirmed by an official on Tuesday, underscoring the serious nature of the threat.

The arrest took place after authorities from the Bandepalya police registered an FIR against Nawaz. He has subsequently been remanded in judicial custody and escorted to Bangalore Central Jail, awaiting further legal proceedings. Nawaz is charged with sedition, marking a significant charge given his previous involvement with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Tumakuru.

Joint Commissioner-East, Ramesh Banoth, highlighted the seriousness of the allegations. "Two days ago, a post surfaced on an Instagram account named Nawaz, making derogatory remarks against PM Modi," he stated. Nawaz, a mechanical engineer reportedly connected to Bandepalya and the Electronic City of Bengaluru, was already noted for prior violations under the NDPS Act in Tumkur.

