Punjab Cracks Down on Illegal Drug and Liquor Operations Amid Tragedy

In a firm stance against illegal activities, Punjab Police carried out a demolition drive at the illicit property of notorious drug peddler Joginder Singh Shammi in Ferozepur. With 29 cases registered against him, Shammi has also been occupying provincial government land illegally. He remains in custody, and authorities have vowed further action against his associates.

The same day, a tragic incident unfolded in Amritsar's Majitha block, where 17 individuals succumbed to the consumption of spurious liquor. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the event, announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs for the victims' families. Arrests have been made, including that of the racket kingpin, as investigations continue.

Authorities have identified and detained key figures in the illegal liquor operation, including sales and distribution heads. Meanwhile, two senior police officials have been suspended for negligence, and charges of murder under the Excise Act have been pressed. Efforts to complete the probe and hold all parties accountable are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)