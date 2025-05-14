Left Menu

Udhampur Schools Reopen Amid Ceasefire Relief

Normalcy returns to Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, as schools reopen following a ceasefire with Pakistan. Students, excited to resume studies, express relief amidst restored calm. Meanwhile, nearby districts face closures as a precaution. India strikes back after Pahalgam attack, leading to a ceasefire agreement between the nations.

Normalcy returns to Udhampur (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, life is gradually returning to normal as schools reopen following a temporary closure due to recent hostilities between India and Pakistan. The reopening of both government and private schools signals a return to routine after a period of heightened apprehension.

Visuals from Udhampur show schoolchildren eagerly donning their uniforms and heading back to class, an action resonating relief throughout the community. Students expressed their happiness and gratitude, highlighting the importance of uninterrupted education while acknowledging the Indian Army's role in ensuring their safety.

While Udhampur schools resume operation, educational institutions in other districts like Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, and Samba remain closed as a precaution. Meanwhile, India's precision strikes following the Pahalgam terror attack, which ended in the deaths of 26 people, led to a ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, promising a new phase of peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

