Haj Pilgrims Resume Journey Amidst Ceasefire
Following recent tensions between India and Pakistan, Haj pilgrims have resumed their journey to Mecca from Srinagar. Despite flight cancellations, the pilgrimage continues with six flights arranged to carry 642 pilgrims. A new app launched by the Ministry of Minority Affairs aims to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.
In the wake of easing tensions between India and Pakistan, the second group of Haj pilgrims is set to depart for Saudi Arabia's Mecca from Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee reported that 642 pilgrims would board six scheduled flights today, overcoming previous cancellations.
Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, an executive member of the committee, highlighted the challenges faced due to recent hostilities, which had led to the cancellation of seven flights. Only one of these has been rescheduled. Pilgrims hit by these disruptions now face travel adjustments, including a temporary stop in Delhi as part of their journey.
A pilgrim shared his relief over the ceasefire, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to undertake the pilgrimage. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Minority Affairs announced the launch of the 'Haj Suvidha App 2.0' to enhance safety and organization for pilgrims, including smart baggage tracking.
