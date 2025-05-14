Teachers Caught Red-Handed Drinking in Classroom

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, two government school teachers faced suspension after a video emerged showing them drinking alcohol inside a classroom, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The teachers served at the government primary school in Fayyaznagar village, Hasanpur block.

Locals reported that the school's headmaster, Arvind Kumar, and Anupal, a headmaster from a nearby school in Sutari village, regularly consumed alcohol together on school grounds in front of students. Outraged villagers documented the teachers' actions on video, which they later presented to the District Magistrate.

The suspension of both educators came after District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta Vats conducted a preliminary investigation. The viral video shows the educators drinking alcohol within a classroom amid students, leading to swift action by education authorities and further complaints from villagers.

(With inputs from agencies.)