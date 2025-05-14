Left Menu

Teachers Caught Red-Handed Drinking in Classroom

Two government school teachers in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, were suspended after a viral video showed them consuming alcohol on school premises in front of students. Villagers reported the incident, leading to a suspension confirmed by the District Magistrate following a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:13 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, two government school teachers faced suspension after a video emerged showing them drinking alcohol inside a classroom, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The teachers served at the government primary school in Fayyaznagar village, Hasanpur block.

Locals reported that the school's headmaster, Arvind Kumar, and Anupal, a headmaster from a nearby school in Sutari village, regularly consumed alcohol together on school grounds in front of students. Outraged villagers documented the teachers' actions on video, which they later presented to the District Magistrate.

The suspension of both educators came after District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta Vats conducted a preliminary investigation. The viral video shows the educators drinking alcohol within a classroom amid students, leading to swift action by education authorities and further complaints from villagers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

