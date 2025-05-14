Left Menu

Tiranga Triumph: Honoring Indian Valor in Operation Sindoor

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched 'Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra' to celebrate Indian military heroism in Operation Sindoor. He praised soldiers, condemned Pakistan's support for terrorism, and emphasized the spirit of 'Nation first' to achieve a developed India. The rally showed gratitude towards PM Modi for his leadership.

In a powerful display of nationalism, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra' in Lucknow. The event celebrated the bravery of Indian armed forces following their decisive action in Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack.

During his address, Yogi Adityanath criticized Pakistan for its continued support of terrorism, delivering a stern message against regional adversaries. 'Our soldiers sent a clear signal: we do not instigate, but we will not tolerate provocation,' he stated, expressing appreciation towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for orchestrating the successful military campaign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Tiranga Yatra seeks to commemorate India's tricoloured flag, military courage, and Modi's leadership. 'This Tiranga represents India's honor and bravery,' the Chief Minister emphasized. He underscored the importance of a 'Nation first' ideology to realize the vision of a developed India.

