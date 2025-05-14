Tiranga Yatra: A Tribute to Operation Sindoor's Success Against Terrorism
The 'Tiranga Yatra,' launched by the BJP, celebrates the success of India's Operation Sindoor against terrorism, highlighting the Indian armed forces' valor. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized the Yatra's significance as a symbol of India's pride and expressed gratitude to PM Modi, while denouncing Pakistan's support for terrorism.
- Country:
- India
The 'Tiranga Yatra,' a campaign spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been hailed as a testament to the success of Operation Sindoor against terrorism. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak underscored that the initiative symbolizes the achievements of the Indian armed forces in countering Pakistan-sponsored aggression.
Launched with a nod from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra conveys respect for India's tri-colour and salutes the bravery of its soldiers. CM Yogi emphasized the Yatra's role in thanking PM Modi and rallying national pride, amidst a stern admonition towards Pakistan's terror affiliations.
The narrative behind this Yatra traces back to Operation Sindoor, an assertive military response following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. India's decisive actions against terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK resulted in substantial casualties among terrorist groups, leading to an eventual ceasefire on May 10.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Firestorm: BJP Slams Congress for 'Insensitive' Terror Comment
Political Firestorm: BJP and Congress Clash Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Remarks
Political Firestorm: Congress and BJP Clash Over Controversial Imagery
India, Canada bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to rule of law: PM Modi in message to Carney on poll victory.
PM Modi congratulates Mark J Carney on his election as prime minister of Canada and to Liberal Party on their victory.