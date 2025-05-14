Tiranga Yatra: A Tribute to Operation Sindoor's Success Against Terrorism

The 'Tiranga Yatra,' a campaign spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been hailed as a testament to the success of Operation Sindoor against terrorism. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak underscored that the initiative symbolizes the achievements of the Indian armed forces in countering Pakistan-sponsored aggression.

Launched with a nod from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra conveys respect for India's tri-colour and salutes the bravery of its soldiers. CM Yogi emphasized the Yatra's role in thanking PM Modi and rallying national pride, amidst a stern admonition towards Pakistan's terror affiliations.

The narrative behind this Yatra traces back to Operation Sindoor, an assertive military response following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. India's decisive actions against terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK resulted in substantial casualties among terrorist groups, leading to an eventual ceasefire on May 10.

