Putin's Diplomatic Balancing Act: An Invitation to Tehran

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to visit Iran, but specific dates are yet to be confirmed. The visit is part of a broader strategic partnership, including arms supply and nuclear energy cooperation, underscoring the significant ties between Moscow and Tehran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:53 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin may soon visit Iran, though the exact timing still needs to be finalized, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The visit would be a continuation of the recently signed 20-year strategic partnership agreement, which encompasses weapon supply and nuclear energy cooperation.

Putin last visited Iran in 2022, shortly after deploying troops to Ukraine, marking the evolving geopolitical relationship between Russia and Iran.

