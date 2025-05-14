Wall Street Rises Amid U.S.-China Truce and Inflation Ease

On Wednesday, Wall Street's primary indexes opened on a positive note, continuing the week's upward momentum. Investors welcomed soft inflation data and the easing of tariff tensions between the U.S. and China, resulting in revived market confidence.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 9.7 points, marking a subtle 0.02% rise at the opening, positioning itself at 42150.09. The S&P 500 saw a modest gain of 10.2 points, or 0.17%, beginning the trading day at 5896.74. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 64.6 points, translating to a 0.34% increase, commencing at 19074.722.

In addition to market influences, President Donald Trump's Gulf tour contributed to optimism concerning future trade agreements, adding another layer of positive sentiment among traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)