Market Steady Amid U.S.-China Tariff Truce and Global Trade Developments
The S&P 500 remained steady in volatile trading due to easing U.S.-China tariff tensions and promising inflation figures, despite eight of 11 major sectors experiencing declines. Nvidia and AMD stocks rose significantly, while American Eagle Outfitters dropped after withdrawing its fiscal year forecast amidst tariff-induced economic uncertainties.
The S&P 500 remained stable on Wednesday, amidst volatile trading, following a positive start to the week driven by encouraging inflation data and a significant U.S.-China tariff truce. Information technology gains helped offset broader declines, despite eight out of the 11 major S&P sectors trading lower.
Leading the upward momentum, Nvidia climbed with a 2.1% boost, whereas Advanced Micro Devices saw an impressive rise of 5.4%, bolstered by its newly approved $6 billion stock repurchase scheme. President Trump's recent tour in the Gulf, securing $600 billion commitments from Saudi Arabia, also resulted in U.S. tech firms securing AI-related deals in the Middle East.
The robust start came after the U.S. and China mutually agreed to a temporary but significant reduction in their respective import tariffs, soothing market anxieties over escalating global trade tensions. American Eagle Outfitters, however, faced a 5.9% decline after retracting its fiscal outlook due to persistent economic uncertainties driven by tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
