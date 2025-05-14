Left Menu

Market Steady Amid U.S.-China Tariff Truce and Global Trade Developments

The S&P 500 remained steady in volatile trading due to easing U.S.-China tariff tensions and promising inflation figures, despite eight of 11 major sectors experiencing declines. Nvidia and AMD stocks rose significantly, while American Eagle Outfitters dropped after withdrawing its fiscal year forecast amidst tariff-induced economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:00 IST
Market Steady Amid U.S.-China Tariff Truce and Global Trade Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 remained stable on Wednesday, amidst volatile trading, following a positive start to the week driven by encouraging inflation data and a significant U.S.-China tariff truce. Information technology gains helped offset broader declines, despite eight out of the 11 major S&P sectors trading lower.

Leading the upward momentum, Nvidia climbed with a 2.1% boost, whereas Advanced Micro Devices saw an impressive rise of 5.4%, bolstered by its newly approved $6 billion stock repurchase scheme. President Trump's recent tour in the Gulf, securing $600 billion commitments from Saudi Arabia, also resulted in U.S. tech firms securing AI-related deals in the Middle East.

The robust start came after the U.S. and China mutually agreed to a temporary but significant reduction in their respective import tariffs, soothing market anxieties over escalating global trade tensions. American Eagle Outfitters, however, faced a 5.9% decline after retracting its fiscal outlook due to persistent economic uncertainties driven by tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025