Gujarat Enhances Crime Fighting with Advanced Police Portals

In a major initiative to bolster its crime-fighting capabilities, the Gujarat government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, launched two innovative online portals. Designed to enhance the Gujarat Police's efficiency both on the ground and in cyberspace, these platforms aim to improve intelligence, surveillance, and conviction rates, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's office.

The portals are part of a broader strategy to enhance citizen-centric services and foster trust in government institutions. By offering online access to services, they facilitate easier interactions between the public and law enforcement, reducing unnecessary visits to police stations. Among these is the new Cyber Crime Refund Portal, 'Tera Tujhko Arpan', spearheading a statewide rollout to expedite the refund process for cybercrime victims.

Additionally, a novel online application was unveiled for reactivating frozen bank accounts linked to cybercrime investigations. The i-PRAGATI portal, now widely available after a successful trial, ensures complainants receive real-time updates on their case progress. This digital push underlines the state's commitment to good governance and technological intervention, with an emphasis on improving transparency and reducing human involvement in crime-related administrative tasks.

